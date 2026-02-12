Govt likely to roll out 8 components of export promotion mission next week

The commerce ministry is likely to roll out eight components of the Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission, including e-commerce, factoring services and warehousing, a senior government official said.

In November last year, two schemes were approved by the Union Cabinet with a combined outlay of over Rs 45,000 crore -- Export Promotion Mission (Rs 25,060 crore) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme (Rs 20,000 crore).

The Export Promotion Mission (EPM) operates through two integrated sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan (Financial Enablers); and Niryat Disha (Non-Financial Enablers) that together address finance and non-financial enablers.

The Niryat Protsahan focuses on improving access to affordable trade finance for MSME exporters through instruments such as interest subvention on pre- and post-shipment credit, export-factoring and deep-tier financing, credit cards for e-commerce exporters, collateral support for export credit and credit-enhancement for new or high-risk markets.

On the other hand, the Niryat Disha sub-scheme aims to raise market readiness and competitiveness through support for export quality and compliance (testing, certification, audits), international branding and packaging assistance, participation in trade fairs and buyer-seller meets, export warehousing and logistics, inland transport reimbursements for remote-district exporters, and capacity-building at clusters, associations and district-level facilitation cells. In December 2025, the government rolled out the Rs 4,531-crore Market Access Support scheme. In January, the government announced a Rs 7,295-crore export support package, comprising a Rs 5,181-crore interest subvention scheme along with a Rs 2,114-crore collateral support, to improve exporters' access to credit.