Home / Economy / News / Economy remains resilient, manufacturing regaining momentum: NCAER

Economy remains resilient, manufacturing regaining momentum: NCAER

Further, NCAER said the composite PMI accelerated to 61.2 in January from 58.5 in December 2023

The report mentioned about healthy GST collections which reached a value of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in January, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.4 per cent (Image via Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

High frequency indicators reveal that the Indian economy remains resilient with Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for services accelerating and manufacturing regaining momentum, economic think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) said in report released on Wednesday.

Further, NCAER said the composite PMI accelerated to 61.2 in January from 58.5 in December 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PMI for manufacturing activity accelerated to 56.5 in January from 54.9 in December 2023, reflecting an expansionary momentum while PMI for services went up to 61.8 in January from 59 in December 2023, it added.

"The markers for the month like PMI and GST collections point to a resilient macroeconomic environment.

"An encouraging signal comes from easing of inflationary pressure, especially the moderation in food price inflation," NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta said.

The report mentioned about healthy GST collections which reached a value of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in January, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.4 per cent.

Sequentially, GST collections increased 4.4 percent, it added.

Also Read

India's manufacturing PMI rises to four-month high of 56.5 in January

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

India's services PMI jumps to highest in six months at 61.8 in January

India manufacturing PMI grows to three-month high in August: S&P Global

Retail market to double in size to reach $2 trn in 10 years: BCG report

State govt bonds to yield better returns under new investment regime

Fintech compliances have to be simplified, made user friendly: Sitharaman

Economists divided over poverty decline claims by SBI, Niti Aayog

India, South Africa block investment agreement at WTO's Abu Dhabi meet

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ncaereconomymanufacturing PMI

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story