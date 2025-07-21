Growth of eight core sectors slows to 1.7% in June 2025, shows govt data

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors’ growth slowed to 1.7 per cent in June 2025, down from 5 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data released on Monday.

The expansion during the month under review is slightly up compared to May, when these sectors grew 1.2 per cent.

The data on the eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers, and electricity — recorded negative growth in June.