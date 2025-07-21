Home / Economy / News / Growth of eight core sectors slows to 1.7% in June 2025, shows govt data

Growth of eight core sectors slows to 1.7% in June 2025, shows govt data

Refinery products saw positive growth of 3.4 per cent. Similarly, the steel and cement sectors recorded growth of 9.3 per cent and 9.2 per cent, respectively

core sector
The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers, and electricity — recorded negative growth in June
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s eight core infrastructure sectors’ growth slowed to 1.7 per cent in June 2025, down from 5 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data released on Monday.
 
The expansion during the month under review is slightly up compared to May, when these sectors grew 1.2 per cent.
 
The data on the eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). 
 
The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, fertilisers, and electricity — recorded negative growth in June.
 
Coal production fell by 6.8%, crude oil by 1.2%, natural gas by 2.8%, fertiliser by 1.2%, and electricity generation by 2.8%.
 
Refinery products saw a positive growth of 3.4 per cent, similarly steel and cement sectors recorded growth of 9.3 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively.
 
During April-June this fiscal year, the eight sectors expanded 1.3 per cent against 6.2 per cent during the same period in the last fiscal year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt may consider market study before ex-ante regulations for Big Tech

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

India-UK signing of trade pact on Jul 24; Piyush Goyal to accompany PM Modi

Premium

Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

28 states, UTs form export strategy to promote outbound shipments: Official

Topics :Core sectorsCore Sector dataIIPBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story