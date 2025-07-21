Rajasthan Summit in December last year, a senior official said. The Rajasthan government is preparing a special action plan for implementing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Risingin December last year, a senior official said.

The summit saw the signing of MoUs worth around ₹35 trillion across sectors, a record for the state, according to the official.

As of June 2025, MoUs worth over ₹4 trillion have entered the implementation phase — up from ₹3.08 trillion in March, he said.

"What is notable is that, within six months of the summit, investment intents worth ₹4 trillion are at various stages of implementation," the official said. "The three-tier review mechanism and direct supervision by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma have resulted in achieving this feat."