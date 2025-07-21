Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

The summit saw the signing of MoUs worth around ₹35 trillion across sectors, a record for the state, according to the official

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
premium
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government is preparing a special action plan for implementing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit in December last year, a senior official said.
 
The summit saw the signing of MoUs worth around ₹35 trillion across sectors, a record for the state, according to the official.
 
As of June 2025, MoUs worth over ₹4 trillion have entered the implementation phase — up from ₹3.08 trillion in March, he said.
 
“What is notable is that, within six months of the summit, investment intents worth ₹4 trillion are at various stages of implementation,” the official said. “The three-tier review mechanism and direct supervision by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma have resulted in achieving this feat.” 
 
The state government has classified the MoUs into three categories: Proposals exceeding ₹1,000 crore are reviewed by the CM, those between ₹100 crore and ₹1,000 crore by the chief secretary, and those below ₹100 crore by the principal secretary (industries).
 
Around 80 per cent of the MoUs signed during the summit were in the energy sector, particularly solar. Reviewing the process recently, CM Sharma said: “We are working towards achieving self-reliance in the energy sector.” With electricity demand in Rajasthan rising by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government aims to meet 43 per cent of its power consumption through solar energy by 2030. The state has an estimated solar energy potential of 142 Gw. Last year, it added over 15,000 Mw solar capacity, the official said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

28 states, UTs form export strategy to promote outbound shipments: Official

Russia-linked refinery tightens sale terms, seeks early payment after curbs

India's demographic edge at risk as jobseekers are short on key skills

PM Modi likely to sign free trade agreement during UK visit this week

Premium

Loco maker Wabtec looks to make Bihar unit key pillar of global chain

Topics :Rajasthan governmentheavy investmentsIndian EconomyBhajanlal Sharma

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story