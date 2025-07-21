The Rajasthan government is preparing a special action plan for implementing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit in December last year, a senior official said.
The summit saw the signing of MoUs worth around ₹35 trillion across sectors, a record for the state, according to the official.
As of June 2025, MoUs worth over ₹4 trillion have entered the implementation phase — up from ₹3.08 trillion in March, he said.
“What is notable is that, within six months of the summit, investment intents worth ₹4 trillion are at various stages of implementation,” the official said. “The three-tier review mechanism and direct supervision by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma have resulted in achieving this feat.”
The state government has classified the MoUs into three categories: Proposals exceeding ₹1,000 crore are reviewed by the CM, those between ₹100 crore and ₹1,000 crore by the chief secretary, and those below ₹100 crore by the principal secretary (industries).
Around 80 per cent of the MoUs signed during the summit were in the energy sector, particularly solar. Reviewing the process recently, CM Sharma said: “We are working towards achieving self-reliance in the energy sector.” With electricity demand in Rajasthan rising by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government aims to meet 43 per cent of its power consumption through solar energy by 2030. The state has an estimated solar energy potential of 142 Gw. Last year, it added over 15,000 Mw solar capacity, the official said.