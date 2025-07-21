Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

The third edition of the five-day trade fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Uttar Pradesh is targeting business deals worth around ₹2,000 crore for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the upcoming UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.
 
The third edition of the five-day trade fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart. The event being jointly organised by the UP government and India Exposition Mart will showcase ‘Make in UP’ and ‘Made in UP’ themes to domestic and global buyers, investors, and exporters.
 
According to MSME, Khadi, and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan, around 2,400 exhibitors are expected, with the event projected to draw over 125,000 B2B visitors, 450,000 B2C visitors, more than 550 international buyers from 70 countries, and over 35,000 business meetings. 
 
With a goal to become India’s first $1 trillion economy, the state is pitching itself as a global sourcing hub for major trading firms, importers, exporters, and e-commerce platforms.
 
Last year’s edition, which had Vietnam as the partner country, generated nearly ₹600 crore in business.
 
To build momentum, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched roadshows in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with upcoming shows planned in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, among others.
 
At the Bengaluru leg, over 250 industrialists and exporters from sectors like food processing, machinery, electronics, handicrafts, and apparel participated.
 
“UP is now the engine of India’s growth and the only state hosting international trade shows,” said Sachan. He added that UP is home to 9.6 million MSMEs, representing 14 per cent of the country’s total. 
 
He also cited the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem — single-window clearances, a large land bank, improved law and order, 12 operational airports, a vast expressway network, and competitive labour — as key factors drawing investor interest.
 
Sachan noted that of the ₹40 trillion investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, projects worth ₹25 trillion have already been approved.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-UK signing of trade pact on Jul 24; Piyush Goyal to accompany PM Modi

Premium

Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

28 states, UTs form export strategy to promote outbound shipments: Official

Russia-linked refinery tightens sale terms, seeks early payment after curbs

India's demographic edge at risk as jobseekers are short on key skills

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh budgetTrade Fair

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story