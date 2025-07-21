Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

Uttar Pradesh is targeting business deals worth around ₹2,000 crore for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the upcoming UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.

The third edition of the five-day trade fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart. The event being jointly organised by the UP government and India Exposition Mart will showcase ‘Make in UP’ and ‘Made in UP’ themes to domestic and global buyers, investors, and exporters.

ALSO READ: Use a revised or updated income tax return to correct bogus deductions According to MSME, Khadi, and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan, around 2,400 exhibitors are expected, with the event projected to draw over 125,000 B2B visitors, 450,000 B2C visitors, more than 550 international buyers from 70 countries, and over 35,000 business meetings.

With a goal to become India’s first $1 trillion economy, the state is pitching itself as a global sourcing hub for major trading firms, importers, exporters, and e-commerce platforms. Last year’s edition, which had Vietnam as the partner country, generated nearly ₹600 crore in business. To build momentum, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched roadshows in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with upcoming shows planned in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, among others. At the Bengaluru leg, over 250 industrialists and exporters from sectors like food processing, machinery, electronics, handicrafts, and apparel participated. ALSO READ: India-UK signing of trade pact on Jul 24; Piyush Goyal to accompany PM Modi “UP is now the engine of India’s growth and the only state hosting international trade shows,” said Sachan. He added that UP is home to 9.6 million MSMEs, representing 14 per cent of the country’s total.