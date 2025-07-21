Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

Uttar Pradesh is targeting business deals worth around ₹2,000 crore for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the upcoming UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in Greater Noida.
The third edition of the five-day trade fair will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart. The event being jointly organised by the UP government and India Exposition Mart will showcase ‘Make in UP’ and ‘Made in UP’ themes to domestic and global buyers, investors, and exporters.
According to MSME, Khadi, and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan, around 2,400 exhibitors are expected, with the event projected to draw over 125,000 B2B visitors, 450,000 B2C visitors, more than 550 international buyers from 70 countries, and over 35,000 business meetings.
With a goal to become India’s first $1 trillion economy, the state is pitching itself as a global sourcing hub for major trading firms, importers, exporters, and e-commerce platforms.
Last year’s edition, which had Vietnam as the partner country, generated nearly ₹600 crore in business.
To build momentum, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched roadshows in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with upcoming shows planned in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, among others.
At the Bengaluru leg, over 250 industrialists and exporters from sectors like food processing, machinery, electronics, handicrafts, and apparel participated.
“UP is now the engine of India’s growth and the only state hosting international trade shows,” said Sachan. He added that UP is home to 9.6 million MSMEs, representing 14 per cent of the country’s total.
He also cited the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem — single-window clearances, a large land bank, improved law and order, 12 operational airports, a vast expressway network, and competitive labour — as key factors drawing investor interest.
Sachan noted that of the ₹40 trillion investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, projects worth ₹25 trillion have already been approved.