Home / Economy / News / Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

The government reportedly considering a blanket ban on exports to cool down prices

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The almost nine per cent drop in sugar production in the 2022-23 season that started from October and resulted in ex-mill prices increasing has a varied implication: from electoral politics to the ethanol blending programme.
Being a sensitive commodity, a prolonged spike in sugar prices during state elections in North India or during Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will act as a ready fodder for the opposition ready to corner the government.
Ex-mill sugar prices in some places have increased by around Rs 100-200 per quintal in the last month and half due to sudden spike in demand amid a slowdown in supplies.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

ISMA lowers 2022-23 sugar output and ethanol diversion estimates

Cabinet hikes ethanol prices, approves subsidy for non-urea fertilisers

Sugar industry MSME margins hit by flat product prices: CRISIL SME TRACKER

Sugar production may see marginal fall in 2022-23 on extended rains

Record GST collection but IGST on imports fell 5% on muted demand

Indian start-ups distance themselves from IAMAI, call it 'pro-Big Tech'

India's exports to Latin America likely to be highest in a decade in FY23

Iran calls for increased use of national currencies in trade with India

IMF pins hope on India for global economic revival in, says report

Topics :sugar productionSugar pricesethanol production

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story