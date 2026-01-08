OPPO launches Reno 15 series, Pad 5, Enco Buds3 Pro+ in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched the Reno 15 series in India. The lineup includes four models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and Reno 15C. The standard Reno 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and packs a 6,500mAh battery. The Reno 15 Pro models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450. The Reno 15C packs a 7,000mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

Alongside the OPPO Reno 15 series, the company has launched the OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro Plus.

OPPO Reno 15 series: Price and variants

OPPO Reno 15 5G

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 48,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 53,999

Colours: Glacier White, Aurora Blue, Twilight Blue

OPPO Reno 15 Pro

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 67,999

12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage: Rs 72,999

Colours: Sunset Gold, Cocoa Brown

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 59,999

12GB RAM+ 512GB storage: Rs 64,999

Colours: Glacier White, Crystal Pink, Cocoa Brown

OPPO Reno 15C

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

Colours: Afterglow Pink, Twilight Blue

OPPO Reno 15 series: Availability and offers

The OPPO Reno 15 series will be available from January 13, while the Reno 15C will be available in February. The OPPO Reno 15 series will be available on the company’s E-stores, ecommerece platform Amazon, Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Offers

Up to 10 per cent of Cashback on select cards and transactions.

Zero down payment schemes for up to 15 months

Rs 2,000 exchange bonus in trade-in

Bundle offer on the Reno15 series – get 50 per cent discount on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+

OPPO Reno 15 series: Details

OPPO said that the Reno 15 series debuts its HoloFusion design, which gives the phone’s single-piece glass back a three-dimensional look. The company explained that a square-ring design around the camera creates a subtle halo-style glow when light reflects off the surface at specific angles.

The Reno 15 series smartphones feature OPPO’s all-rounder Armour Body design. The series comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. OPPO mentioned previously that the phones include a platinum-coated USB port that is corrosion-resistant. The Reno 15 series runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The company promises five Android updates and six years of security updates.

ALSO READ: Realme set to operate as Oppo's sub-brand under BBK: Here's what changes OPPO Reno 15 series features AI Editor 3.0 with features like AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo. It also includes a Popout feature that lets users combine photos or motion shots to make subjects appear outside the frame.

OPPO Reno 15

The Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and could reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

The Reno 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. The smartphones come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera that supports up to 3.5x zoom. It also features a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone includes several AI-based camera features, such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo Eraser, and AI Motion. The smartphone packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

OPPO said the Reno 15 gets Video Editing 2.0, offering on-device tools like trimming, speed control, transitions, and beat-based edits. It also supports high frame rate HDR videos and motion photos. The phone is available in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue colour options. All variants weigh 197g. The Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants measure 7.77mm in thickness, while the Aurora Blue version is slightly thicker at 7.89mm.

OPPO Reno 15: Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate,1200nits of peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Rear Camera: 50MPmain + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: Up to 80W

OS: ColorOS 16

Weight: Around 197 g

Protection: IP66/68/69

Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue)

OPPO Reno 15 Pro

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro features a 200MP main camera, along with a 50MP telephoto lens that supports 3.5x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera offering a 100-degree field of view. Both the main and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, the smartphone gets a 50MP camera sensor. For video recording, the smartphone supports 4K HDR video at up to 60fps across the front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.

The phone also includes features such as Dual-View Video, which allows users to record using the front and rear cameras at the same time with split-screen options. It also offers a Multi-Output Capture feature, which lets users take photos or motion shots while recording a video, without stopping the recording.

ALSO READ: Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro in India on January 13: What to expect The Reno 15 Pro features 1.15mm bezels and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and a 95.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top. The phone is available in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

OS: ColorOS 16 based on Android

Thickness: 7.65mm

Weight: Around 205g

Protection: IP66/68/69

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The smartphone features 1.6mm bezels, offering a 93.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ for protection.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, the Reno 15 Pro Mini weighs around 187g and measures 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro Mini comes in Cocoa Brown, Crystal Pink and Glacier White finishes with a three-dimensional ribbon pattern at the back.

The smartphone packs a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Similar to the Pro model, the Reno 15 Pro Mini features a 200MP main camera coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. For video recording, the Reno 15 Pro Mini supports 4K HDR at up to 60fps using the front, main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. At the front, the smartphone features a 50MP camera for video calls, selfies and more. The Pro Mini model also carries over features such as Dual-View Video and Multi-Output Capture from the Pro model.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini: Specifications

Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Thickness: 7.99mm

Battery: 6,200 mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

Rear Camera: 200MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front Camera: 50MP

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, AGC DT-STAR D+

Weight: 187 gm

Durability: IP66/68/69

OPPO Reno 15C

OPPO Reno 15C sports a 6.57 display with a velvet Glass feel panel. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The smartphone is available in Twilight Blue and Afterglow pink colours. The smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery, which supports 80W wired charging. For imaging, the OPPO Reno 15C features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP camera at the front for selfies, video calls and more. The camera system supports features like Popout and AI Portrait Glow.

OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus

Price: Rs 2499

Colours: Sonic Blue, Midnight Black

Sale: January 13

The earphones features 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 support, and up to 43 hours of total playback with the charging case (around 12 hours on a single earbud charge with ANC off). The buds include Active noise cancellation (ANC) for up to 32dB. OPPO also said that the buds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They also support touch controls and dual-mic AI Clear Call technology for clearer calls.

OPPO Pad 5

8 RAM +256GB storage (5G): Rs 32,999

8 RAM + 128GB stoarge: Rs 26,999

Colours: Starlight Black, Aurora Pink

The OPPO Pad 5 sports a 12.1-inch anti-glare display offering 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 900 nits, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The display also supports Dolby Vision HDR. On the audio front, the tablet features a quad-speaker system. OPPO Pad 5 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and support for 5G.

The tablet runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and includes several AI-powered tools such as Circle to Note, AI Summary, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser. OPPO Pad 5 packs a 10,050mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. According to OPPO, the tablet offers up to 53 hours of music playback, up to 15 hours of video playback, and up to 6 hours of heavy gaming.