EPFO adds 1.91 mn in April; youth, rejoiners, women boost numbers

Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced a net addition of 1.91 million members during April 2025, marking a 1.17 per cent increase over the previous year’s data for the same month, according to the latest payroll data released on Sunday.

New subscribers

In April 2025, the EPFO added approximately 849,000 new subscribers, registering a 12.49 per cent rise compared to March 2025. “This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a press release.

Age group 18–25 leads payroll addition

The EPFO enrolled 489,000 new subscribers aged 18 to 25, accounting for a notable 57.67 per cent of the total new additions during the month. “New subscribers in the 18–25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025,” the government said.