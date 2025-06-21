Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.59 trillion in Apr-Jun

Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.59 trillion in Apr-Jun

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 trillion, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year

TAX
Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 trillion so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 trillion, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Sunday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 trillion. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent.

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 trillion, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 trillion. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.

Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 trillion during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 trillion collected in the corresponding period in 2024.

Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore.

Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 trillion so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period.

Advance tax collection in corporate tax saw a growth of 5.86 per cent to Rs 1.22 trillion, while non-corporate tax collection dropped 2.68 per cent to Rs 33,928 crore.

Overall, advance tax collection grew 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.55 trillion during April 1-June 19, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to face limited inflation impact from oil surge: CEA Nageswaran

Premium

MPC minutes: Frontloaded rate aimed to support growth, faster transmission

Core sectors' growth plunges to a 9-month low of 0.7% in May 2025

India's forex reserves rise by $2.29 billion to reach $698.95 billion

Fifth edition of Time Release Study shows faster import clearance at ports

Topics :Income taxNet direct tax collectionsdirect tax collectionscorporate tax cutIncome tax collection

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story