Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.59 trillion in Apr-Jun

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 trillion, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Sunday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 trillion. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent.

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 trillion, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

ALSO READ: Why corporate guarantees have emerged as a new battleground in tax disputes Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 trillion. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period. Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 trillion during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 trillion collected in the corresponding period in 2024. Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore.