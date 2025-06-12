Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO settles nearly half of all claims within three days this fiscal

EPFO settles nearly half of all claims within three days this fiscal

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 68.96 lakh claims within 3 days between April 1, 2025 to June 5, 2025

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

The official also said that the limit hike does not require approval of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision making body of EPFO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retirement fund body EPFO settled nearly 50 per cent of claims, mainly withdrawal, within three days of filing this fiscal, a senior official said quoting data till June 5.

The official stated that the proportion of such settled claims was about 39 per cent in 2024-25 at 2.34 crore.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 68.96 lakh claims within 3 days between April 1, 2025 to June 5, 2025.

The proportion of the claims settled within three days is expected to rise exponentially as EPFO will soon enhance the limit of automated claims settlement to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 1 lakh, the official said.

 

The official also said that the limit hike does not require approval of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision making body of EPFO.

Also Read

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Allow gig workers the option to choose between EPF and NPS schemes

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Forgot your UAN? Here's the step-by-step guide to recover it online

Photo: Shutterstock

Got overlapping job dates?EPFO says your PF claim will not get rejected now

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Govt keeps EPF rate at 8.25% for FY25: Here's what it means for you

The official further explained that it can be done by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner, the executive head of EPFO.

The CBT is headed by the Union Labour & Employment Minister with employers and trade union representatives on its board among others.

Presently, all eligible withdrawal claims of up to Rs 1 lakh are settled under automated mode provided all required conditions are met.

EPFO advance claims of up to Rs 1 lakh were settled in just 3 days for illness, education, housing and marriage.

EPFO's ultimate goal is to settle all sort of claims like pension, group insurance and EPF withdrawal within 72 hours of filing it.

The official said that the body is working on ways to deal with legacy data which delays the process of claim settlement.

The official explains that it takes time to verify claims of those members who were enrolled under the scheme before 2012. EPFO selected over 5 crore claims in 2024-25 and automated claim settlement can reduce work load tremendously and improve delivery of services to beneficiaries.

EPFO has over seven crore contributing members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

income tax

Got multiple source of income? Here's how to tax returns, use correct forms

loan, loans, personal loan

Lower EMIs ahead: Canara, Union Bank & IOB reduce rates by 50 bps

Sebi

Sebi rolls out verified UPI and a fraud detection tool for investors

Premiummutual fund

Consumption funds: Rate cuts to boost growth, but enter with long horizon

Customers can avail credit via both VISA and RuPay for online, offline, UPI and international transactions in a single credit card statement.

India's first credit card with UPI and Visa in one - and zero forex fees

Topics : EPFO retirement funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon