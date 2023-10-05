Home / Economy / News / EU approves world's first green bond standards to avoid greenwashing

EU approves world's first green bond standards to avoid greenwashing

Europe is the world's biggest issuer of green bonds, accounting for more than half of global volume in 2021, though issuance is still only 3% to 3.5% of the overall bond market

Bloomberg
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

European Union lawmakers on Thursday approved new standards for companies issuing "green" bonds to help investors pick sustainable companies and avoid greenwashing or misleading climate-friendly claims.
 
The European Parliament voted in favour of the new voluntary standard for the use of a "European Green Bond" label, calling it the first of its kind in the world.
 
Europe is the world's biggest issuer of green bonds, accounting for more than half of global volume in 2021, though issuance is still only 3% to 3.5% of the overall bond market.
 
"It will also give the company issuing the bond more certainty that their bond will be suitable to investors who want to add green bonds to their portfolio," parliament's economic affairs committee said in a statement.
 
"This will increase interest for this kind of financial product and support the EU's transition to climate neutrality." Companies who want to label their bonds as "green" in the EU would have to disclose information about how the bond's proceeds would be used.
At least 85% of funds raised would have to be allocated to activities in line with the EU's "taxonomy" of sustainable activities.
 
Firms would also have to show how these investments feed into their plans to transition to a net zero carbon emissions economy.
The standards set up a registration system and supervisory framework for external reviewers of European green bonds.
EU states, which have a joint say on the standards, gave the nod earlier this year.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Also Read

NBFC firm REC raises $750 million through issuance of green bonds

REC Limited lists $750-mn green bonds on int'l stock exchanges at GIFT City

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

RBI issues draft circular on issuance of debit, credit, prepaid cards

Telecom panel approves licence for setting satellite earth station gateways

Strengthening ties: British companies in India register strong growth

India is rapidly resolving trade disputes: What does that mean for the WTO?

In trials, genetically modified mustard's yield against peers under scanner

GST Council meet on Oct 7, may review progress in anti-profiteering cases

WTO halves 2023 global merchandise trade growth forecast to 0.8%

Topics :European UnionGreen bondsgreen panelGreen bonds issuance

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story