In trials, genetically modified mustard yield against peers under scanner

The yield of the genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid, DMH-11, has failed to meet expectations in some of the government-sanctioned trials, according to people in the know. Their weight has also been discovered to be lower in the first special trial conducted in ICAR (Indian Agricultural Research Institute) facilities, sources said.

The DMH-11 does give a per hectare yield of 2.6 tonnes as claimed by the developers, sources at the six field trials done last season confirmed, but how it fares compared to other varieties at the testing sites isn’t very clear yet.



Sources said that according to ICAR’s protocols under All India Coordinated Research Project on Rapeseed and Mustard, mustard hybrids that are being tested should give at least 5 per cent more yield than its competing best performing hybrid variety planted along the test variety.

It should also give 10 per cent more yield than the competing check variety planted alongside the variety being tested.



In case of DMH-11, the variety was planted alongside six other competing varieties to test its yield and other potentials in different locations across India, which would have opened the door for commercial release.

But sources said both in case of its yield potential and weight, the hybrid seemed to be not performing as expected in some trial sites.



“The findings of the first special trials would be submitted to the Supreme Court and more details on whether the yield claims have met the protocols in all sites would become clearer,” sources said.

In case of weight of the seed, sources said according to the protocols, mustard hybrids should have a weight of 4.5 grams per 1,000 seeds, but DMH-11’s weight is only 3.5 grams.



The current best mustard hybrid that is widely used by farmers across India has a weight of 5-5.5 grams per 1,000 seeds.

Low weight seeds make it difficult for mechanised harvesting of mustard crops, which is now widely prevalent across the country.



“Low weight mustard seeds tend to blow away during mechanised harvesting and hence aren’t preferred by farmers across the northern belt where it is widely grown,” sources said.

Sources added that the not so suitable findings in the first large-scale special field trials of DMH-11 in the official system could hinder journey on to the second stage.



This is because for further trials, seeds have to be planted at least by the first week of November to get ideal results.

Some said the sub-par yield compared to competing varieties could be attributed to the delayed sowing but the delay was faced by all varieties that were planted, sources said.



The Supreme Court is slated to hear the case of DMH-11 on October 10 where it could take a call on whether it wants to go ahead with further trials or not.

The spike in the per hectare mustard yields from an average 1-1.3 tonnes is one of biggest positives that pro-GM groups cite for adoption of new DMH-11, apart from reduction in use of pesticide and other harmful chemicals.