WTO ruling on IT products: Govt seeks to address trade bloc's tariff worry

The government has started engaging with the European Union (EU) bilaterally, and believes that the EU has not been majorly affected by the imposition of IT tariffs, considering that the inbound shipments of IT products, such as mobile phone, telephone handsets, among other such products, from the trade bloc isn’t high.

Weeks after the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ruling against India over imposition of import duties on IT products, New Delhi has asked the trade bloc to share its concerns over tariffs.