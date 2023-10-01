Explained: The curious case of Mysore-based Bank Note Paper Mill India

Can a joint venture company between two fully-owned government subsidiaries call itself a private company? That question seems to have put the government in a dilemma.

Mysore-based Bank Note Paper Mill (BNPM) India Private Ltd produces high-quality currency papers with security features that are supplied to the four currency printing presses located in Nasik (Maharashtra), Dewas (Madhya Pradesh), Mysore (Karnataka), and Salboni (West Bengal). BNPM is a 50:50 joint venture between Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Ltd (BRBNMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, and Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL), a government enterprise under the Ministry of Finance.



In February and March of this year, BNPM invited three tenders for the supply of machine-glazed kraft sheet with varnish coat used for packaging of currency notes to protect them from moisture and damage; angle board to protect the products during transportation and storage; and PET strapping rolls for heavy-load applications for longer duration.

Indovative Products, a Delhi-based start-up that manufactures currency packaging products, submitted its bids but was rejected on the technical ground that it lacked "past experience." Indovative took up the matter with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ( DPIIT ) in April, claiming that the Public Procurement Preference to Make in India (PPP-MII) order issued in 2017 exempts start-ups from prior experience as a qualifying factor in procurements by the central government and public sector enterprises.



DPIIT referred the matter to BNPM in April, which responded in May that it has been listed as a private limited company and hence does not fall under the category of procuring entity by definition of the PPP-MII order.

The industry department found the reply "unsatisfactory" and directed the Department of Financial Services in the Ministry of Finance to vet the reply sent by BNPM. However, DFS responded to DPIIT stating that the matter does not pertain to them, advising to take it up with the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. "Thereafter, the matter was taken up with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) via an office memorandum dated May 30, 2023, followed by a reminder dated June 13, 2023; however, feedback from DEA is awaited," minutes of the meeting available in the public domain showed.



In the 15th meeting of the standing committee to review the implementation of the public procurement order held on July 21, DPIIT observed that the procuring entity (BNPM) being a subsidiary of the Government of India's enterprises falls under the definition of "procuring entities" by the definition of the PPP-MII order, 2017. "Hence, the reply stated by BNPM is inconsistent with the PPP-MII order, and the same must be complied with by BNPM in letter and spirit."

DPIIT proposed that the standing committee may direct BNPM to review the "restrictive criteria" in line with the provisions of the PPP-MII order, 2017 as amended on September 16, 2020, to enable local suppliers to participate in the bidding process.