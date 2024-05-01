19 major commodities see export volume growth, but value declines

Exports of 19 major commodities, including petroleum products, coal and marine items, saw growth in terms of volume during April 2023-February 2024, even as they witnessed contraction in value terms during the same period.

Government officials said the rise in export volume despite a decline in value implies that these commodities show a stronger market demand. The export value of these products stood at $102.7 billion compared to the total export value of $395.42 billion during the first 11 months of financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

