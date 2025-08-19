Home / Economy / News / Exports to 8 of top 20 hubs decline in April-July, shows govt data

Exports to 8 of top 20 hubs decline in April-July, shows govt data

The 20 countries accounted for 69 per cent of India's total value of goods exported during the first four months of FY26

Merchandise exports, trade, exports
premium
Sahai further said that going ahead, competition will intensify with China because the US has also imposed high tariffs on the former. This will make it more difficult for India, and put pressure on exporters in labour-intensive sectors.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Even as the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the end of August is expected to sharply reduce India’s exports to the US in coming months, its shipments to some eight among the top-20 countries have contracted during the first four months of 2025-26 (FY26).
 
According to commerce department data, export destinations that witnessed contraction during April-July are: the Netherlands (-21.2 per cent), the UK (-11.2 per cent), Singapore (-11.8 per cent), Saudi Arabia (-11.8 per cent), South Africa (-16.3 per cent), Italy (-9.2 per cent), France (-17.3 per cent), and Malaysia (-28.8 per cent).
 
The 20 countries accounted for 69 per cent of India’s total value of goods exported during the first four months of FY26.
 
During the same period, India’s exports grew 3 per cent to $149.2 billion as outbound shipments to the US grew by over a fifth. While the US continued to remain India’s largest export market, the share of exports to the county rose 22 per cent in April-July as compared to 19 per cent a year earlier.
 
Exporters said that global demand has remained sluggish due to the uncertainties caused by the imposition of country-specific reciprocal tariffs by the US on several nations.
 
India’s exports to the US have been robust, seeing healthy-double digit growth, because of frontloading. American buyers are building inventory to avoid reciprocal tariffs but going ahead, this may dampen demand once 50 per cent tariffs kick in from August 27. 
Exporters have also prioritised orders to the US, often at the expense of other key markets, due to the urgency to avoid a 50 per cent tariff from the end of August.
 
The US administration imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from August 7. It later announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, blaming its crude oil purchases from Russia.
 
Going ahead, India’s merchandise exports are expected to contract further in FY26.
 
“There is definitely tepid demand because of the (reciprocal tariff) uncertainty. That apart, exports are being diverted to the US from other countries to avoid reciprocal tariff,” said Ajay Sahai, director-general (DG) and chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
 
Sahai further said that going ahead, competition will intensify with China because the US has also imposed high tariffs on the former. This will make it more difficult for India, and put pressure on exporters in labour-intensive sectors. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt likely to revive anti-profiteering provisions under GST 2.0

GST rate rejig to give ₹1.98 trillion consumption boost: SBI report

Icra pegs Q1 GDP growth rate at 6.7% on higher govt capex, exports

Parl panel pitches for 35% of GDP as investment to achieve 8% growth rate

GST rationalisation could boost India's revenue in long term: S&P

Topics :India's exportUS tariff hikesUS on India trade

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story