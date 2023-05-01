Exports to UAE expected to reach $50 bn by 2026-27, on back of FTA



Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that trade between India and the UAE has grown significantly after the implementation of the trade agreement on May 1 last year.

India's exports to the UAE are expected to reach USD 50 billion by 2026-27 from USD 31.3 billion at present on the back of the free trade agreement between the countries, a top government official said on Monday.



The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which was signed between the two nations on 18 February 2022, officially came into force on May 1 last year.

"We are hoping that we would be able to reach USD 50 billion exports by 2026-27," Barthwal told reporters here.