Factors of production being reset post-Covid, compensation has risen: FM

The compensation of employees has seen a compound annual growth of 11.1 per cent in the first ten years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, including the post-COVID years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Tuesday while highlighting the churn in the industry with factors of production being reset and the use of robotics and Web3-driven production.

"One of the long-term impacts of Covid has affected the nature of work itself. People have either chosen to work from home or do not want to work full time," Sitharaman said during a discussion on the second supplementary demands for grants and the Manipur Budget for FY26 in the Rajya Sabha.

The latest Economic Survey had highlighted the huge disparity between profit and wage growth of companies, stressing that aligning profit growth with wage increases is essential for sustaining demand and supporting corporate revenue and profitability growth in the medium to long run.

The finance minister said that India’s household debt-to-GDP ratio was far lower compared to its peer group and some advanced economies. "People are talking of it (household debt) as though India's is high because of the way in which we handled Covid. I'm sorry, they are wrong," Sitharaman stated.

Sitharaman said that the Make in India programme had not failed but had given great momentum to manufacturing in the country. She said that India's manufacturing sector has faced significant challenges due to external externalities, and not due to anything within India.

On production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the finance minister noted that they had attracted investments worth Rs 1.5 trillion so far and created 9,50,000 jobs.

While highlighting that domestic defence production in India had reached a record high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, Sitharaman cited the example of how Bihar-made boots were now part of the Russian army's equipment.

Criticising the "quick-fix" Free Trade Agreements signed during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Sitharaman said that the commerce ministry was struggling to have those agreements reviewed.

Exaggerated haircuts in IBC

Replying to a question on haircuts taken by banks under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Sitharaman said that the high numbers were exaggerated. The finance minister said that creditors had realised 169 per cent of liquidation value under the IBC regime.

"The laid-down procedures talk about the liquidation value on the basis of which you recover, and that is what is counted when you are talking of the IBC resolution process… Looking at it from the value of claims alone does not account for what I would perceive as a haircut."

Sitharaman gave examples of cases such as Essar Steel, MBL Infrastructure, and Binani Cement, where realisation as a percentage of admitted claims was in the range of 77 to 99 per cent.