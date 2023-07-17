FDI moderates to $ 12.2 billion in Apr-May 2023: RBI monthly bulletin

The Gross foreign direct investments (FDI) into India moderated to $ 12.2 billion in April-May 2023, from $ 16.5 billion in April-May 2022, according to RBI’ monthly bulletin.

Gross FDI had moderated from $ 84.8 billion in Fy22 to $ 71.4 billion in Fy23.

Net FDI declined to US$ 5.5 billion in April-May 2023 from US$ 10.6 billion a year ago. Net FDI is direct investments flowing into the country after subtracting direct investment by India.

Manufacturing, business services and financial services attracted the majority of FDI inflows in April-May 2023, while Singapore, the Netherlands and the US were major source countries for FDI.