FDI moderates to $ 12.2 billion in Apr-May 2023: RBI monthly bulletin

The Gross foreign direct investments (FDI) into India moderated to $ 12.2 billion in April-May 2023, from $ 16.5 billion in April-May 2022, according to RBI\u0026rsquo; monthly bulletin.Gross FDI had moderated from $ 84.8 billion in Fy22 to $ 71.4 billion in Fy23.Net FDI declined to US$ 5.5 billion in April-May 2023 from US$ 10.6 billion a year ago. Net FDI is direct investments flowing into the country after subtracting direct investment by India.\u0026nbsp;\u0026nbsp;Manufacturing, business services and financial services attracted the majority of FDI inflows in April-May 2023, while Singapore, the Netherlands and the US were major source countries for FDI.