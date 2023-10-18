Festival season gains momentum, leads to surge in airfares, hotel tariffs

As the festival season gains momentum, the travel industry is experiencing a remarkable surge in demand, leading to significant hikes in airfares and hotel tariffs.

Airfares on key routes nationwide during Diwali week, from November 10 to 16, have risen by up to 44 per cent year-on-year. This increase is primarily due to robust demand and constrained supply, exacerbated by the financial challenges facing airlines such as Go First and SpiceJet

According to data from travel website Ixigo, the average one-way airfare for the Mumbai-Delhi route during this year's Diwali week stands at Rs 8,788, marking a 27.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Despite the rising demand, there will only be a 1.2 per cent increase in the number of flights on this route compared to last Diwali, mainly due to Go First, which operated 80 weekly flights on this route last October, ceasing its operations.

On the Bengaluru-Kolkata route, the average one-way airfare has surged by 40.6 per cent to Rs 10,195 for the Diwali week. "Advance bookings for Diwali, made 35 days in advance, have risen by 12 per cent year-on-year. There's a 67 per cent month-on-month increase in searches for Diwali travel,” said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group CEO of Ixigo.

The top domestic destinations this season include New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Jaipur, and Varanasi. “High airfares have not deterred travellers; there is strong demand for both domestic and international travel," Bajpai added.

Travel firms have also noticed a shift in the Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) trend usually seen during festivals. "The demand remains strong. Festivities have become an occasion for a short break as well,” said Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director and CEO at Yatra Online.

Hotel tariffs have also seen a surge. According to Yatra, cities like Cochin, Tirupati, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Mysore have witnessed a 15 per cent increase in Average Room Rates (ARR). "We expect further increased demand as Diwali approaches," said Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president–flights and hotel business at Yatra Online.

According to search data from Booking.com, Indian travellers are also exploring short-haul international destinations like Dubai, Singapore, Makkah, and Bangkok, in addition to London. "Apart from hotels, travellers are looking at alternative accommodations such as homestays and villas," said Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia at Booking.com.

- Festival travel trends sees a change, as Indians look for unique experiences during festivities



- Increased pollution around Diwali in northern India also making travel surge



- Cricket World Cup also giving fillip to the festival travel bookings



- Average hotel room rates in destinations like Mysore and Kochi have surged 15%



