Finance Ministry notifies direct tax vivad se vishwas scheme 2024

The Union finance ministry on Thursday notified the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024, which will come into effect on October 1.

This scheme will allow taxpayers to settle appeals, writ petitions, and special leave petitions pending in the Supreme Court, high courts, and appellate tribunals before the cutoff date of July 22.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Though the scheme’s operational date has been announced, the final date for the scheme is yet to be determined.

The scheme states if a taxpayer has a direct tax appeal pending before a commissioner, tribunal, high court, or Supreme Court, they can choose not to litigate and instead settle the appeal by paying the full tax amount, thereby waiving any interest and penalties. This applies to cases where the taxpayer has filed an appeal.