Fiscal deficit expands to ₹8.25 trillion amid 32% rise in capex: CGA data

The government’s fiscal deficit for the first seven months of financial year 2025–26 widened to Rs 8.25 trillion to 52.6 per cent of the Budget estimates compared to 46.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year, as capital expenditure increased by 32 per cent over last year in April–October FY26, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

Tax revenue has stood at 45 per cent of BE in the first seven months of this fiscal compared to 50 per cent last year. The gross tax revenue increased by 4 per cent year-on-year during April–October FY2026, though in October the rise was around 13 per cent. This includes a 6.9 per cent increase in income tax and 5.3 per cent growth in corporate tax collections.

Experts said that meeting the gross tax revenue Budget target of Rs 42.7 trillion would be difficult as it would require a year-on-year expansion of 22 per cent in the November–March FY2026 period. “With the later deadline for personal income tax behind us, the base effect has largely normalised. Given this, the steep ask of 24 per cent in the remaining months to meet the FY2026 BE appears challenging. Notably, CGST collections need to rise by 18 per cent during the last five months of the fiscal, which suggests a miss on this account,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Limited.

Continued push to public expenditure has pushed the capex to 55 per cent of the Budget target with a spending of Rs 6.2 trillion in April–October FY2026 against 42 per cent of BE in the same period last year. In order to stay within the Budget estimates, the capex, economists said, would have to contract by 14 per cent in the remaining part of this fiscal. “A call will have to be taken in the next few months on the level of fiscal deficit since the targeted number of Rs 15.68 trillion will correspond to a higher ratio given that nominal GDP growth is falling short by 1–1.5 percentage points this year. Revenue from GST could be lower which really means that there may have to be a close monitor on the expenditure side,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.