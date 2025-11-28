Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall by $4.47 billion as gold reserves decrease

India's forex reserves fall by $4.47 billion as gold reserves decrease

RBI data shows declines in gold and foreign currency assets, pulling reserves down to $688 billion

The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $4.47 billion to $688 billion in the week ended November 21 on the back of a decline in the gold reserves, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Gold reserves fell by $2.6 billion during the reported week.
 
Foreign currency assets also decreased by $1.6 billion to $560 billion during the reported week.
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $84 million to $18.5 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $23 million to $4.7 billion in the reporting week.
 

Topics :Forex reservesindia forex reserveIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

