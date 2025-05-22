Home / Economy / News / Fitch upgrades India's medium-term growth outlook to 6.4% till FY26

Fitch upgrades India's medium-term growth outlook to 6.4% till FY26

Fitch Ratings raises India's medium-term growth forecast to 6.4% citing higher labour force participation, even as it trims projections for most emerging markets

GDP
Fitch expects total factor productivity in India to slow from recent years, reverting to its long-run average of 1.5 per cent.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised India’s medium-term GDP growth potential till FY2026 upwards to 6.4 per cent, from its earlier projection of 6.2 per cent.
 
“We have increased potential growth in India by 0.2pp to 6.4 per cent as higher estimates for labour force participation more than offset a lower contribution from labour productivity,” the ratings agency said, while noting that there has been “less pandemic scarring in India”.
 
Fitch Ratings has slightly lowered its medium-term potential GDP projections over the next five years for the 10 emerging market economies covered in its Global Economic Outlook.
 
“Our update of potential growth in emerging markets is now 3.9 per cent, representing a further, albeit marginal, drop from the 4 per cent estimate we published in November 2023. This mainly reflects lower potential growth in China,” said Robert Sierra, Director, Fitch Ratings. 
 
Fitch expects total factor productivity in India to slow from recent years, reverting to its long-run average of 1.5 per cent. It also anticipates India’s labour force participation rate will continue to increase, albeit at a slower pace.

Also Read

Fitch Ratings raises India's average growth potential to 6.4% till 2028

Moody's downgrade of US rating may not dent stock markets much: Analysts

Fitch expects Indian power gencos' credit ratings to remain stable

Fitch upgrades Shriram Finance's rating on improved business profile

Fitch cuts India's GDP projection by 10 bps to 6.4% as trade war escalates

 
“Our revised estimate implies that there is a stronger contribution from labour inputs (total employment) rather than labour productivity,” the Fitch Ratings report stated.
 
Meanwhile, the agency has maintained its lower growth projection for China at 4.6 per cent due to weaker capital deepening, as the property market adjustment continues to weigh on overall investment.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to surpass China in oil demand growth over next decade: Moody's

Private sector business activity rises to 13-month high in May: PMI data

May PMI rises to 61.2, highest since April 2024, driven by services sector

Outlook for India is one of cautious optimism, says the RBI report

Trading with India will be 'quicker, cheaper, easier' post-FTA, says UK

Topics :Fitch RatingsIndia GDP growthIndian Economy

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story