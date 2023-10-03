Home / Economy / News / FIU likely to launch global crypto exchange database by March next year

FIU likely to launch global crypto exchange database by March next year

The exchange will also have information on the exchanges which are operating on the dark web

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India may soon unveil a global database for crypto exchanges that will provide law enforcement agencies with important information on crypto assets and help track their use, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Tuesday. It is expected to be launched by the end of the current financial year, an official was quoted in the report as saying.

The move is being seen as one to bring India closer to global thinking on these assets. Earlier, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released its Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) for tax information on crypto transactions.

The exchange will also have information on exchanges operating on the dark web. An official from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) also said that India is seeking help from other countries to get more information on these exchanges. Operating on the dark web allows these exchanges to go untraced, and they are mostly used for trafficking and terror financing.

Also Read:  Y-Combinator-backed Mudrex becomes FIU-registered crypto platform

The report added that the Home Ministry is also taking a keen interest in the project, especially after reports of the use of crypto assets in the Manipur violence emerged. Between 2019 and 2021, the FIU found that drugs worth Rs 28,000 crore were sold and bought using crypto. The Home Ministry is already developing a Cryptocurrency Intelligence and Analysis Tool (CIAT), ET added.

Moreover, the database is expected to help a wide range of agencies, from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in tracking cases of money laundering.

Also Read

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Sebi planning to align foreign VC investment rules with those of FPIs

CoinDCX collaborates with Jocata over anti-money laundering processes

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

As households save less, India's growth story may not have happy ending

Chatroom: DTA units can pay EOU in foreign currency, says expert

Run-up to RBI monetary policy review: Expect another hawkish pause

Basel-III rules to give Nabard room to double balance sheet from April 2024

Securities transaction tax collection likely to go past Budget target

Topics :cryptocurrencyRegulationsFinancial Intelligence UnitHome MinistryEnforcement DirectorateCBIBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story