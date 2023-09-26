close
Sensex (-0.08%)
65969.68 -55.28
Nifty (-0.01%)
19672.90 -1.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.66%)
5796.00 + 38.05
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40406.30 0.60
Nifty Bank (-0.25%)
44653.40 -112.70
Heatmap

Y-Combinator-backed Mudrex becomes FIU-registered crypto platform

Mudrex has become the third crypto platform to be registered with the FIU after WazirX and CoinDCX

Cryptocurrency

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Y-Combinator-backed crypto platform Mudrex announced on Tuesday that it has been registered as a registered entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). It also received regulatory recognition in the European Union and is now a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) accredited by the Bank of Lithuania.

Bangalore and San Francisco-headquartered Mudrex has become the third crypto platform to be registered with the FIU, following WazirX and CoinDCX.

Under its notification on 7 March 2023, the Centre brought crypto service providers under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It required all such service providers to be registered with the FIU.

The Centre also mandated that virtual digital asset (VDA) service providers such as exchanges, custodians and wallet providers must comply with several regulatory requirements, including know-your-customer (KYC) norms, record-keeping, reporting of suspicious transactions, appointment of a compliance officer and engagement with regulatory authorities to seek guidance on compliance matters.

Also Read: FTX managers sue Sam Bankman's parents to recover 'misappropriated funds'

FIU is an independent body reporting directly to the Economic Intelligence Council (EIC), which the finance minister heads. It is responsible for receiving, processing, analysing and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions, aiming to curb money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

"Mudrex is now India's most regulatory-compliant company. We believe that by taking these proactive steps, we are ensuring our platform's integrity, increasing trust with our users and also contributing to the broader adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the global financial system," said Edul Patel, co-founder and chief executive officer at Mudrex.

Also Read

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Crypto exchange CoinDCX releases proof of reserve for January-March 2023

Mudrex expands its footprint outside India, launches its platform in Italy

Over half of Indian crypto investors in for long term: WazirX survey

Crypto platform Mudrex launches AI chatbot SatoshiGPT for crypto education

Crypto wrap: Market flat as US Fed's comments keep investors cautious

India likely to keep door shut on crypto for two years, says WazirX

FTX managers sue Sam Bankman's parents to recover 'misappropriated funds'

FTX 2.0: Bankman-Fried's former crypto exchange outlines plan for reboot

Coinbase to halt exchange services in India amid regulatory challenges


"With the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies, Mudrex places paramount importance on aligning its operations with the most stringent legal and financial compliance standards," the company said in a release.
Topics : cryptocurrency Financial Intelligence Unit Finance Ministry Money laundering BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon