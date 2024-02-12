Home / Economy / News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses Reserve Bank of India board of directors

The Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives for a customary post-budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India
Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, addressed and interacted with the Directors of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India at the 606th meeting on Monday. She highlighted the key thrust areas outlined in the interim Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 and the expectations from the financial sector. The Directors complimented the Finance Minister on the Budget and shared their views.

The Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.

The Union Finance Minister was accompanied by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance; Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance; T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure; Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management; and V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser.

Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J., and other Directors of the Central Board - Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Ravindra H. Dholakia - attended the meeting. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, also attended.

