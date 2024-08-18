FM to discuss bad loans taken over by NARCL with PSBs, RRBs on Monday

At a meeting scheduled with public sector lenders on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to review the current status of accounts acquired or being acquired by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), including the action taken and the way forward, according to a senior banker.

The FM could also look at the performance under schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, PM Surya Ghar, and PM Vishwakarma. Digital payments, the issuance of Viksit Bharat cards and cybersecurity, too, would be among the focus areas.

The meeting between the bank chiefs and the FM has been called mainly to discuss the performance of public sector lenders in relation to deposit growth, credit-to-deposit ratio (CD ratio), and asset quality. Performance of regional rural banks (RRBs) will be assessed as well on key financial parameters such as ground-level credit (GLC) for agriculture and status of technology upgradation, it is learnt.