Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India, Aus to resume comprehensive FTA talks on Monday; progress expected

India, Aus to resume comprehensive FTA talks on Monday; progress expected

Both countries have already implemented an interim pact and are in discussions to expand its scope under the CECA (Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement)

export import trade
India's exports to Australia last fiscal stood at USD 7.94 billion, while imports were USD 16.15 billion. The trade between the two countries has been hovering at around USD 25 billion mark since 2021-22. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 3:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief negotiators of India and Australia will begin the next round of talks for the comprehensive free trade agreement from tomorrow in Sydney, where both sides are likely to close negotiations on several chapters of the pact, an official said.

Both countries have already implemented an interim pact and are in discussions to expand its scope under the CECA (Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The interim pact - Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) - came into force in December 2022.

The tenth round of negotiations is scheduled from August 19-22 in Sydney.

"Out of the total 19 areas of the agreement, we have completed our discussions on four chapters, and we are in very advanced stages in a few others. We hope that in this round, we should be able to close altogether, maybe more than 10 chapters," the commerce ministry official said.

In this round, the official said that both countries are likely to get into market access discussions in goods and services.

More From This Section

Domestic exporters keep fingers crossed amid Mpox outbreak in Africa

CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Andhra

Unilateral environment measures like carbon tax hamper global trade: Govt

India must focus on skilled workforce to become developed by 2047: Gopinath

India need more reforms to stay on growth path, create jobs: IMF's Gopinath

The ECTA provides duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery in the Australian market. Under the pact, Australia has offered zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports.

On the other hand, the CECA envisages deeper and comprehensive engagement on the five issues - goods, services, digital trade, government procurement and rules of origin - that were agreed under ECTA.

Collaboration in space, mining and sports are among 15 new areas mutually identified by India and Australia for negotiations under the comprehensive free trade agreement. For the first time, these new segments would become part of a trade pact being negotiated by India.

Australia is an important trading partner of India in the Oceania region, with merchandise trade between India and Australia reaching around USD 24 billion in 2023-24.

India's exports to Australia last fiscal stood at USD 7.94 billion, while imports were USD 16.15 billion. The trade between the two countries has been hovering at around USD 25 billion mark since 2021-22.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bimstec members must consider phase-wise FTA for faster implementation: CII

Premium

India free-trade agreement with Oman hits market-access roadblock

Goyal says industry's demand for protection may derail UK, EU FTA talks

FTA talks with Japan, Korea, Asean moving slow, India still pursuing: Goyal

India-UK FTA: UKIBC chief Mccole hopeful of signing some deal quickly

Topics :FTAtradeimportExport

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story