Domestic exporters keep fingers crossed amid Mpox outbreak in Africa

Indian exporters are keeping their fingers crossed amid the outbreak of Monkeypox in Africa, as the continent is a crucial region for domestic exports. According to exporters, though the spread of the disease is contained in certain countries, it would be a challenge, if it spreads to more nations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "As of now, the spread is not rampant, but looking into the infection, the exporters are definitely concerned, hoping it will not spread," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said. Another exporter said that so far, there is no lockdown-like situation in the continent, and therefore, no payment delays are happening.

"But, we are keeping our fingers crossed," he said.

Think tank GTRI said the direct impact of the MPox outbreak on global trade has been relatively limited so far, though the situation warrants close monitoring.

More From This Section

Unlike the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to strict travel bans, the current MPox situation has not necessitated such drastic measures, Globe Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said.

However, "India must remain vigilant to the evolving situation. India should take precautionary measures to mitigate any potential disruptions in trade and ensure that its public health responses are well-coordinated to prevent the virus from impacting its economy," Srivastava said.

Currently, there are no reported cases of Monkeypox in India, even though cautionary measures will be put in place to prevent and control the spread of the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In view of the World Health Organization (WHO) again declaring Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14, a detailed review of the situation and the preparedness was taken last week by Union Health Minister JP Nadda at the meeting with the senior officials of his ministry.

In 2022, the WHO first declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

It was decided that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures like sensitising the health units at all airports, seaports and ground crossings; readying the testing laboratories (32); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case are put in place.

The WHO's declaration of 2022 was revoked in May 2023. Since 2022, it has globally reported 99,176 cases and 208 deaths due to Monkeypox from 116 countries.

The bilateral trade of India with Africa grew by 9.26 per cent in 2022-23 to about $100 billion. The exports stood at $51 billion, while imports were $47 billion.

Both sides are looking at taking the trade to $200 billion by 2030. India's exports to Africa are dominated by crude oil and pharmaceutical products, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the total exports into African markets.

Primarily, Africa exports raw materials like crude oil and minerals, gold, copper, and cashew nuts to India and imports refined petroleum, pharmaceutical products, vehicles, and telecom equipment.