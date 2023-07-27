Home / Economy / News / FM Sitharaman meets delegation of Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board

FM Sitharaman meets delegation of Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the delegation of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and discussed the pension fund's investment plan for the country.

Press Trust of India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Jul 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
The delegation was led by CPPIB president and CEO John Graham.

"During the interaction, the CPPIB delegation briefed Smt. @nsitharaman regarding their global engagement and outlook, the current details of engagement with India as well their plans for #investment going forward," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Graham appreciated the host of reforms undertaken by the government over the years to facilitate long-term private investment in India.

During the meeting, the finance minister outlined various investment opportunities across sectors that CPPIB may like to consider during Amrit Kaal.

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanCanada

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

