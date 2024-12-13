Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves drop by $3.23 bn to $654.85 bn for week ended on Dec 6

Forex reserves drop by $3.23 bn to $654.85 bn for week ended on Dec 6

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September

forex cash dollar deposit
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 3.235 billion to USD 654.857 billion for the week ended December 6, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.51 billion to USD 658.091 billion, ending a multi-week decline in the overall kitty.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended December 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.228 billion to USD 565.623 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 43 million to USD 66.936 billion during the week, the RBI said.

More From This Section

India crosses $1 trillion in FDI since 2000; Mauritius tops the list

Premium

Indian billionaires: The rise of the few sparks concern about equality

Premium

India lays stress on 'transition period' for European Union green norms

India needs to ramp up structural reforms: World Bank Chief Economist Gill

Rupee touches new intra-day low of 84.88 due to rise in crude prices

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 25 million to USD 18.031 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 12 million to USD 4.266 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Forex reserves up $1.51 bn to $658.091 bn; end consecutive weeks of decline

Forex reserves log sharpest weekly drop; fall $17.76 bn to hit 4-month low

Forex reserves surged $311 billion under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

In a first, India's foreign exchange reserves surge past $700 billion

Forex reserves top $700 bn, India becomes 4th country to cross this mark

Topics :foreign exchangeForeign exchange reservesForex

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story