Forward movement in trade talks with the US: Commerce secy Sunil Barthwal

Days after commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal held talks with top officials in the US administration, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday said there is forward movement in trade talks with the US for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Both sides are currently engaged in official-level discussions to finalise the broad contours of the deal.

“While India is proactively engaged with the US administration, there is forward movement in the talks with the US. India is expecting a positive outcome from the trade talks,” Barthwal told reporters.

Barthwal said the government is carrying out stakeholder consultations and assessing challenges, opportunities, and the broader impact of the additional tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Indian exports.

Goyal held meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington from March 4-6. The meeting took place ahead of the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the US from April 2.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed measures to raise India-US bilateral trade to $500 billion from the current $200 billion.

India is currently accelerating efforts to finalise its offer for a BTA with the US, balancing its sensitivities while addressing Washington’s key demands. The government is working on a list of items where India is willing to reduce tariffs, aimed at shielding India from the impact of reciprocal tariffs. The BTA aims to increase market access, reduce both tariff and non-tariff barriers, and enhance supply chain integration between the two countries.

Based on stakeholder consultations, India will further negotiations with the US and resolve issues bilaterally, Barthwal said.

“All those issues that are important to both countries will be part of the negotiations… We have been engaging with the US side since the last week of February, and a physical delegation travelled to the US with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal… Discussions are being taken forward virtually to detail the contours of the bilateral trade agreement,” commerce department additional secretary Rajesh Agrawal said. “There were positive talks, and discussions are continuing,” he added.

India is also engaging in discussions with several other countries on signing free trade agreements (FTAs).

“We are quite open, engaged, and transparent about it… This openness will help in growing our trade,” Barthwal said. Currently, India is negotiating trade deals with the US, the UK, the European Union (EU), New Zealand, and Oman. India and Australia are also negotiating a comprehensive FTA.