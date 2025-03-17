Home / Economy / News / RBI increases state bond auction amount to Rs 52,120 cr from Rs 40,120 cr

RBI increases state bond auction amount to Rs 52,120 cr from Rs 40,120 cr

In the previous auction, the cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds was set in the range of 7.18 per cent to 7.27 per cent

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.07 trillion on Sunday, according to the latest data by the RBI. | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the scheduled amount for the state bond auction on Tuesday to Rs 52,120 crore, up from Rs 40,120 crore. In the previous auction, 20 states had raised Rs 49,522 crore via debt sale.
 
Out of 13 states, Karnataka plans to borrow the highest amount of Rs 7,000 crore.
 
In the previous auction, the cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds was set in the range of 7.18 per cent to 7.27 per cent.
 
The heavy supply and a lack of demand from long-term investors, coupled with banks not buying aggressively due to liquidity issues, are likely to have pushed yields on state bonds higher. The cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds was set in the range of 7.17 per cent to 7.20 per cent in the auction conducted in the last week of February.
 
“This (increase in amount) will push yields higher, as liquidity deficit in the last quarter is usually high. States tend to borrow higher amounts in the last quarter, but this time there is a lack of investor demand,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “A 3-4 basis point upward movement in yield is expected,” he added.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.07 trillion on Sunday, according to the latest data by the RBI.
 
States have borrowed Rs 1 trillion so far in the current month.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, New Zealand explore digital payments, trade, and investment ties

Net direct tax collections rise 13% to Rs 21.3 trn till March 16 of FY25

Premium

More Chinese market access may help India counter Trump tariff impact

Net direct tax kitty rises 13% to Rs 21.26 trillion so far in FY25

Trade deficit moderates to $14 bn in February as exports, imports contract

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFiscal DeficitBond auction

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story