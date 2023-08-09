Home / Economy / News / GeM enabled govt to save over Rs 45,000 cr since 2016: Commerce ministry

GeM enabled govt to save over Rs 45,000 cr since 2016: Commerce ministry

"A hallmark of GeM's success lies in its dedication to cost savings, having enabled the government to save over Rs 45,000 crore since 2016," it said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Procurement through the GeM portal have enabled the government to save over Rs 45,000 crore since its launch in 2016, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is India's online marketplace for public procurement.

Launched in 2016, GeM facilitates transparent and efficient procurement for government departments, organisations and PSUs.

"A hallmark of GeM's success lies in its dedication to cost savings, having enabled the government to save over Rs 45,000 crore since 2016," it said in a statement.

It also said that the portal has surpassed the achievements of renowned public procurement platforms such as South Korea's KONEPS and Singapore's GeBIZ.

Central buyers, including CPSEs and allied bodies, have floated over 70 bids worth over Rs 100 crore on the portal in 2022-23.

With nearly 6.5 million sellers and 70,000 government buyers registered on the platform as of July 2023, the cumulative GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) surpassed Rs 4.5 lakh crore, showcasing the platform's enduring impact.

Also Read

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Army adjudged best organisation in defence ministry for procurement on GeM

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

Union Bank hands over record dividend of Rs 1,712 cr to government

Govt to offload additional wheat, rice via open market to tame prices

Erstwhile SCES held 2 meetings since its formation: Rao Inderjit Singh

PM Gati Shakti: Bringing Gati and Shakti to infrastructure development

Cabinet clears changes to laws to levy 28% GST on online gaming, casinos

Topics :GeMCommerce ministry

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story