"There is no common shared ledger between platforms. So how do you compute eligibility? If you work for 90 days with a platform, it is still easy to compute the benefits, but if you work for 120 days across multiple platforms, how do you calculate that? The infrastructure is needed to be able to provide social security to gig workers. Their benefits will need to be calculated, corrected, deposited, disbursed and accounted for," said Rishi Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer of TeamLease RegTech.
Agrawal said the nature of engagement also varied considerably. A delivery partner completing one order a day and another completing 100 orders a day could have different levels of earnings and engagement. He also questioned whether contributions should be calculated on each transaction or through periodic aggregate reporting, saying the batch-based compliance model used by institutions such as the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) might not suit gig work.