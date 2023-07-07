Home / Economy / News / Global capability centres expand operations in India, hiring more IT talent

Global capability centres expand operations in India, hiring more IT talent

GCCs are expected to hire around 2.6 million people in India by the end of 2030, according to a report by EY

BS Web Team new Delhi
The number of GCCs in India is expected to rise to 1,900 by 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While Indian IT services firms are currently focusing on utilising their existing workforce, global capability centers (GCCs) are aggressively hiring new talent, according to a report published in The Financial Express (FE). This indicates that GCCs are increasingly taking on work that was previously done by Indian IT services firms.

Last month, a report by Nasscom stated that the market size of GCCs is expected to grow from $46 billion in 2023 to $60 billion by 2025. The number of GCCs in India is also expected to increase to 1,900 by 2025. Currently, GCCs employ about 1.66 million people, while the size of the total IT workforce in India is about 5.4 million.

GCCs are expected to hire around 2.6 million people in India by the end of 2030, taking the total number of people employed in GCCs to over 4.5 million by 2030, according to a report by EY.

Sunil C, CEO of TeamLease Digital was quoted as saying by FE that while Indian IT services companies are facing a significant decline in demand, GCCs in India are experiencing a significant improvement in hiring. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, a partner at Catalincs, a growth advisory firm, said that digital transformation has become essential to every firm’s differentiation and thus, they increasingly want to build and capitalise on these capabilities.

Ramamoorthy added that global firms are building their capabilities to digitally transform themselves, rather than borrow or lease these capabilities from third-party vendors, given that digital skills are available in India at scale.

The advancement of new technologies has made it easier for companies to bring their operations back in-house. Another industry expert said that customers now have access to a large repository of data, which can be used to automate and streamline processes. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have also made it possible for customers to handle work more cost-efficiently than outsourced vendors.

Also Read

Flipkart launches new 400,000 sq ft fulfilment centre in Telangana

Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

MNC captives woo talent and biz from domestic IT services companies

India to have 1,900 GCCs, market to be worth $60 bn by 2025: Report

Top headlines: Banga calls for new playbook, centre to review PLI scheme

A quarter of 69,000 suspected GST accounts fake, reveals CBIC drive

Govt looking to seek bids for ways to estimate size of digital economy

A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than gasoline in India

Rupee to extend decline as US hiring data points to more Fed rate hikes

Top Headlines: Tax credit on Council agenda, rupee internationalisation

Topics :information technologyTechnologyernst & youngNasscomBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story