Global subsidy race puts a spanner in India's chip manufacturing hopes

Even South Korea is upping the ante. Its policies are expected to generate investments of $450 billion by 2030, and these include an incentive of 20 per cent on building facilities. Samsung has plans to invest $230 billion to build five new plants in the country. In Taiwan, which is the world’s largest chip maker, the government is offering a host of incentives: A 25 per cent tax credit for expenditure on cutting-edge technology for seven years till 2029. There is also a 5 per cent tax credit for new machinery and equipment purchased for advanced manufacturing for a similar period. In India, so far, the big players have kept away. That is because TSMC, Samsung and Intel have already put together mega plants in other countries. And Taiwanese OSAT companies have voiced their reservations about coming to India due to the lack of policy stability, especially on revenue matters. Recently, communications minister Ashwani Vaishnaw went to the US and met top executives of companies like Intel, Micron, and Western Digital. Applied Materials, among others, in order to woo them to come to the country to set up semiconductor plants.

In the EU, the European Chips Act aims to increase their global share of chip making from 10 per cent to 20 per cent in 5 years, and the legislation is expected to spur overall investments of €43 billion, out of which €30 billion ($32.04 billion) will be through public investments by member states. Intel has already announced that it is setting up a plant in Germany and talks are on with TSMC as well.