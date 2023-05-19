Go, fish: India's blue economy surges amid call for sustainable practices

The Ocean 20 Dialogue starting May 21 in Mumbai seeks to support sustainable fishing, too. The event on the use of ocean resources is part of the Group of 20 (G20) talks, and will also look at financing sustainability in the blue economy. That economy has no one definition, but fishing is a key component of it. India’s fish production has grown in recent years and the surge is inland, shows an analysis of government data as seen in chart 1 (click image for interactive chart).

Ashoka’s two millennia old pillar edicts include directives on fish which are "to be fully protected during breeding" and other instructions against their "careless slaughter".