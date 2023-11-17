Home / Economy / News / Gold set to snap three-week losing streak amid Federal Reserve pause hopes

Gold set to snap three-week losing streak amid Federal Reserve pause hopes

Reuters
Nov 17 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Gold prices extended gains on Friday and were set for their first weekly rise in three, as investors stepped up bets that the US Federal Reserve is done raising rates, pressuring the dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,985.29 per ounce, as of 0745 GMT, after hitting its highest since November 6 in the last session. US gold futures were steady at $1,985.29. The bullion is up 2.5 per cent so far this week.
 

“There’s probably a couple of set of sequences in which we could see gold push sustainably through $2,000, and that’s a very rapid deterioration in the data, which suggests again that rate cuts are on the horizon,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.
 
“Alternatively, the war is still bubbling, simmering away,” Rodda added.
 
Data this week showed the US consumer price index was unchanged in October and the core rate was up 0.2 per cent, weaker than anticipated. 


Topics :Gold tradeGold PricesUS Federal ReserveFederal Reserve

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

