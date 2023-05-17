Govt approves revision in NBS rate for Rabi season, sets rate for Kharif



The cabinet also approved NBS rates for Kharif Season, 2023 (from April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for various nutrients i.e. Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potash (K), and Sulphur (S) for Rabi Season 2022-23 (from Jan 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023).



The cabinet also announced that the government will also be giving a subsidy of Rs 38,000 crores for the Kharif season in 2023, with the intention of fulfilling its commitment to providing quality and subsidised P&K fertilisers to farmers. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers was given approval. According to a PIB release, the subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme.



According to a report in Moneycontrol, the cabinet also approved a Rs 1.08 trillion package for fertiliser subsidy for the Kharif season. Out of Rs 1.08 trillion subsidy, Rs 70,000 crore is allocated for urea and Rs 38,000 crore for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP). The decision of the cabinet will have two-fold benefits- ensuring the availability of DAP and other P&K fertilisers to farmers at subsidized, affordable, and reasonable prices during the Kharif season and it will also ensure rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers.