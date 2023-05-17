Home / Economy / News / India's G20 Presidency, opportunity for financial institution, says Bhalla

India's G20 Presidency, opportunity for financial institution, says Bhalla

G20 Presidency is an opportunity for offshore wind countries, businesses, and financial institutions to work for clean energy transition ambitions, New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhalla

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India's G20 Presidency, opportunity for financial institution, says Bhalla

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
India's G20 Presidency is an opportunity for offshore wind countries, businesses, and financial institutions to work together for clean energy transition ambitions, New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said.

As part of the third Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India's G20 Presidency, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in collaboration with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) convened a high-level event 'Harnessing Offshore Wind for Accelerating Energy Transition: The Way Forward' on Tuesday in Mumbai', an official statement said.

The event brought saw a gathering of government representatives, financial institutions and senior domestic and international industry representatives.

The event emerged as a platform for the exchange of urgent priorities for bolstering offshore wind deployment in India and globally - permits and clearances, supply chain resilience, low-cost financing, capacity building and business volumes to boost market attractiveness.

On this occasion Bhalla attributed offshore wind as a solution to air pollution and climate change mitigation.

He emphasized the jobs creations opportunity through the flourishment of the offshore wind value chain.

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

