Home / Economy / News / Govt begins kharif paddy procurement; purchases 1.22 mn tonne so far

Govt begins kharif paddy procurement; purchases 1.22 mn tonne so far

Paddy worth Rs 2,689.77 crore has been procured from 99,675 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana at MSP, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have undertaken procurement at MSP to create a buffer stock as well as protect the interest of farmers.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has started procuring paddy and about 12.21 lakh tonne of the grain has been purchased from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) so far, according to the food ministry.

Paddy worth Rs 2,689.77 crore has been procured from 99,675 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana at MSP, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The harvesting of kharif paddy, which has been sown on a slightly higher area of 411.96 lakh hectare this year, started last week.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have undertaken procurement at MSP to create a buffer stock as well as protect the interest of farmers.

The ministry is targeting to procure 521.27 lakh tonne in the current season as against the actual purchase of 496 lakh tonne in the year-ago season.

Also Read

Kharif season: Over 0.8 mn MT paddy, 0.114 mn MT millet procured in Haryana

UP eyes paddy procurement of Rs 15K crore in 2023-24 kharif season

Chhattisgarh to procure paddy, maize from Nov 1 in ongoing kharif season

Paddy sowing for kharif season to begin from June 10 in Punjab: CM Mann

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

India invites Brazilian industries to be part of its growing supply chain

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Cricket World Cup may add $2.4 billion to Indian economy: Bank of Baroda

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

India's September services PMI hits 61 on positive demand environment

Topics :indian governmentcentral governmentPaddy procurement

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story