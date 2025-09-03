Home / Economy / News / Govt clears ₹1.5k cr incentive scheme to promote critical mineral recycling

Govt clears ₹1.5k cr incentive scheme to promote critical mineral recycling

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

critical mineral block
"The Union Cabinet...today approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme," the mines ministry said in a statement. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its go-ahead to a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to promote recycling of critical minerals in the country.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scheme aims at developing recycling capacity in the country for the separation and production of critical minerals from secondary sources. These include e-waste, Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) scrap, and scrap other than e-waste & LIB scrap, such as catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles.

"The Union Cabinet...today approved a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme," the mines ministry said in a statement.

This scheme is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), which is aimed at building the domestic capacity and supply chain resilience in critical minerals.

Earlier, the government approved a Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, with a total outlay of Rs 34,300 crore spread over seven years, aiming to achieve self-reliance and accelerate India's journey towards green energy transition.

Public sector enterprises are expected to contribute Rs 18,000 crore to the mission.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of rapidly growing clean energy technologies.

The major objectives of this mission are to increase exploration, reduce import dependence, acquire mineral blocks overseas, develop technologies for processing of critical minerals and recycle minerals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FDI rises 15% to $18.62 bn in Apr-Jun FY26; US inflows nearly triple

Despite hardening corp bond yields, India Inc not warming up to bank loans

Maharashtra overtakes Madhya Pradesh as top state for FPO business climate

GST reforms likely to reduce J&K revenue by 10-12%: CM Omar Abdullah

Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Topics :mineralsMining industry

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story