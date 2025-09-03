Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Investments in the Indian renewable energy sector, including both solar and wind projects, rose to $1.235 billion in August 2025, research firm JMK Research said on Tuesday. This was 45 per cent higher than the $848 million announced in the same month last year.

“In August 2025, a total of about $1.235 billion in investments were made in the renewable energy sector in India. The key investments during the month were Acme Hybrid Urja, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar, securing long-term project financing of Rs 3,184 crore from REC for its 280 megawatt (MW) firm and dispatchable renewable energy project,” the company said in a report.

During the month, Juniper Green Energy also secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to support the growth and development of the company and its subsidiaries. The report said over 5,750 MW of renewable energy tenders were issued in August 2025 under the project development category. In addition, around 250 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable capacity and 275 MW/800 megawatt hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) capacity were allocated to various developers. The report also highlighted that between January 2025 and July 2025, around 21,151 MW of solar and 3,976 MW of wind energy generation capacity were added in the country, taking cumulative renewable capacity to around 237.5 GW. This compares with 13,889 MW of solar capacity and 2,339 MW of wind capacity added in the same period last year.