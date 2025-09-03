Home / Economy / News / Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Renewable energy investments in India rise 45% to $1.23 bn in August

Investments in India's renewable energy sector rose to $1.235 billion in August, 45 per cent higher year-on-year, with major financing deals for solar and wind projects

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
During the month, Juniper Green Energy also secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to support the growth and development of the company and its subsidiaries.
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Investments in the Indian renewable energy sector, including both solar and wind projects, rose to $1.235 billion in August 2025, research firm JMK Research said on Tuesday. This was 45 per cent higher than the $848 million announced in the same month last year.
 
“In August 2025, a total of about $1.235 billion in investments were made in the renewable energy sector in India. The key investments during the month were Acme Hybrid Urja, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar, securing long-term project financing of Rs 3,184 crore from REC for its 280 megawatt (MW) firm and dispatchable renewable energy project,” the company said in a report.
 
During the month, Juniper Green Energy also secured Rs 1,739 crore in debt financing from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to support the growth and development of the company and its subsidiaries. 
 
The report said over 5,750 MW of renewable energy tenders were issued in August 2025 under the project development category. In addition, around 250 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable capacity and 275 MW/800 megawatt hour (MWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) capacity were allocated to various developers.
 
The report also highlighted that between January 2025 and July 2025, around 21,151 MW of solar and 3,976 MW of wind energy generation capacity were added in the country, taking cumulative renewable capacity to around 237.5 GW. This compares with 13,889 MW of solar capacity and 2,339 MW of wind capacity added in the same period last year.
 
Another report on the renewable sector pointed out that the performance of Indian wind and solar project-finance transactions dipped in the last financial year (2024-25). Wind load factors fell 8 per cent in 2024-25 relative to 2023-24, hitting their lowest level since 2021-22. Solar load factors also decreased last fiscal, by 3 per cent against 2023-24, Fitch Ratings said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, EFTA trade pact to come into force from Oct 1: Switzerland

Services sector growth hits 15-year high in August on robust demand

Indian firms turn to small-town markets insulated from US tariffs

India Services PMI hits 15-year high in August on new orders, output rise

Trai's plan for ₹500 satcom levy aimed at rural rollout push 'rejected'

Topics :renewable energyRenewable energy marketrenewable sources

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story