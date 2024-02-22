Home / Economy / News / Govt extends the interest equalisation scheme until June 30, 2024

Govt extends the interest equalisation scheme until June 30, 2024

The scheme, inaugurated on April 1, 2015, was originally slated for a five-year duration until March 31, 2020

The annual net subvention amount has been capped at Rs 10 crore per Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) in a given financial year
Anjali Kumari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:13 PM IST
The Government has announced an extension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre and post-shipment rupee export credit until June 30, 2024, according to a notification by the Reserve Bank of India. Under this extension, Manufacturers and Merchant Exporters dealing with specified 410 HS lines will benefit from a 2 per cent interest equalization rate, while MSME manufacturers exporting under any HS line will receive a higher rate of 3 per cent.

The scheme, inaugurated on April 1, 2015, was originally slated for a five-year duration until March 31, 2020. However, it has since been extended multiple times, including a one-year extension amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, along with additional extensions and allocations of funds.

Additionally, starting from the financial year 2023-24, banks pricing loans covered under the scheme at an average interest rate higher than the Repo rate + 4 per cent will face specific restrictions. Another important modification involves the imposition of a cap on the annual net subvention amount. The annual net subvention amount has been capped at Rs 10 crore per Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) in a given financial year. This cap applies to all disbursements made from April 1, 2023, onwards.

Topics :Interest equalisation schemeExporttradeRBIMSME

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

