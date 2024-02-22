Home / Economy / News / Premature move on monetary policy could hurt inflation efforts: RBI Guv

Premature move on monetary policy could hurt inflation efforts: RBI Guv

He stressed that the MPC must remain committed to successfully navigate the "last mile" of disinflation that can be sticky

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India's job to bring down inflation is not over, and any premature move on the policy front could undermine the success achieved so far on the price situation, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

According to the minutes of the February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released by the central bank on Thursday, Das had said at this juncture, monetary policy must remain vigilant and "not assume that our job on the inflation front is over".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He stressed that the MPC must remain committed to successfully navigate the "last mile" of disinflation that can be sticky.

Das made the remarks while voting for status quo in the key interest rate earlier this month.

"As markets are front-running central banks in anticipation of policy pivots, any premature move may undermine the success achieved so far," the governor said, as per the minutes.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Uttar Pradesh govt to tap into CSR funds for development projects

Reforms in last 10 yrs are foundation of growth over next decade: Jefferies

Space leasing for light manufacturing activities rises 23% in 2023: C&W

January crude imports hit 21-month high due to strong Industrial demand

Space industry says easing of FDI norms will pave way for innovation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :InflationShaktikanta DasRBI GovernorRBI monetary policy

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story