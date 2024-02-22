1.15 million fewer fresh formal jobs created in 2023, shows EPFO data

Nearly 10 per cent fewer fresh formal jobs have been created in 2023 as compared to the previous year, reflecting a sharp slump in the pace of formal job creation, a Business Standard analysis of the latest payroll data shows.

Data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) shows that 10.78 million new subscribers joined the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) between January and December 2023. The figure stood at 11.93 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

This is crucial as only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws. The monthly payroll data released by the EPFO is part of the government’s effort to track formal-sector employment by using payrolls as an instrument.

The data also shows that the number of new young subscribers belonging to the 18-28 age group declined by 9.2 per cent to 7.2 million in 2023 from 7.93 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year. This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.

Ramesh Alluri Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease says that the dip in job creation in 2023, stemming from the economic slowdown, indicates a market correction post-Covid pandemic as the earlier surge in hirings represented a temporary uptick.

“Although there is a slight recovery in the job market in December 2023, with new formal job creation reaching a three-month high, the overall decline is a market correction. Hence, navigating these challenges of economic uncertainties and shifts in market demands require a comprehensive strategy that embraces innovation, fosters skills development, and creates an enabling environment for job creation,” he added.

Further, the data also showed that the number of new women subscribers declined by nearly 11 per cent to 2.8 million in 2023 from 3.14 million in the year 2022.

This deterioration in the quality of employment comes in the wake of the lowest unemployment rate recorded in the country in the past six years. The recently released annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed that the unemployment rate had dropped to a six-year low of 3.2 per cent in July-June 2022-23 from 4.1 per cent in July-June 2021-22.

Labour economist Santosh Mehrotra says the EPFO payroll data does not reflect a clear picture of employment generation in the country as it forms only a minuscule proportion of the labour force in the country.

“EPFO data only shows the extent of formalisation of the workforce, which in turn means as many people (under the EPFO) will be getting social security benefits. If there is a slowdown (in this) as well, that is a matter of concern. The PLFS data also shows that people categorise themselves as self-employed, which basically consists of agricultural labourers and unpaid household help, has gone up in recent years. This in a way is a continuation of the distress induced by the Covid pandemic,” he added.

The PLFS survey has shown that the share of people engaged in agriculture has increased sharply to 45.8 per cent in 2022-23 from 45.5 per cent in 2021-22. Also, the share of people engaged in manufacturing has gone down to 11.4 per cent from 11.6 per cent during the same period.

Meanwhile, a recent report by State Bank of India (SBI) claimed that India’s labour market, including female employment, is undergoing a structural transformation. It said there is self-entrepreneurship in “all echelons” with higher educational attainment and access to formal credit with MUDRA Yojana and PMSVANidhi emerging as key enablers.