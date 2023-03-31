Govt hikes interest rates on most small saving schemes for June quarter

Ministry of Finance on Friday has announced hikes in interest rates on most small saving schemes for April-June quarter. It said in a statement that the maximum hike of 0.7 per cent for National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme.

The interest rates of schemes like the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Savings Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, all post office time deposits and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme have been hiked.

The interest rate on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) has yet again been kept unchanged at 7.1 per cent and that of the savings deposit at 4 per cent.



Monthly Income Scheme has been increased by 30 basis points to 7.4 per cent.

"The ministry has raised the interest rate by up to 70 basis points (one percentage point is equivalent to 100 bps) on some small savings schemes for the quarter beginning 1 April," the statement said.