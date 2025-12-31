Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes up to 12% safeguard duty on steel flat product imports

The finance ministry said the duty will apply to a wide range of steel flat products, including hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates, cold-rolled coils, metallic coated steel and colour-coated products

The safeguard duty will be levied at 12 per cent from April 21, 2025 to April 20, 2026.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
The Centre has imposed a safeguard duty of up to 12% on imports of non-alloy and alloy steel flat products for a period of three years, citing a sudden surge in inbound shipments that has affected domestic producers.
 
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the finance ministry said the duty will apply to a wide range of steel flat products, including hot-rolled coils, sheets and plates, cold-rolled coils, metallic coated steel and colour-coated products falling under tariff headings 7208 to 7226.
 
The safeguard duty will be levied at 12 per cent from April 21, 2025 to April 20, 2026, tapering to 11.5 per cent in the second year and 11 per cent in the third year, ending April 20, 2028.
First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

